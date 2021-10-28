We would not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost: Sheikh Rasheed tells proscribed organisation

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed on Thursday shed light on the ongoing situation in the country and said that the government would not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost.

Speaking during Geo News' programme "Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Sath" about the protests launched by the proscribed Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) and the government's strategy to deal with the matter, Rasheed said: "You are our brothers, so we don't want to fight with you."



"Your loss is the government's loss. But we would not allow Pakistan's loss at any cost," the minister said, adding that since Pakistan is an atomic power and the biggest representative of Islam in the world, "internal powers are trying to weaken the country."

He said that owing to the ongoing situation and protests in the country, the "ambassador of France got scared and fled the country."



"When the French ambassador is not present in the country, and the government has submitted a resolution in the National Assembly regarding blasphemy laws, then why are you marching towards Islamabad?" he asked the proscribed organisation.



"If you continue to march [towards Islambad] despite the government trying to hold talks, then you will be stopped," the minister told the TLP.

"The state will not allow anyone to challenge its writ, therefore, I would request this proscribed organisation to return home," he said.

He said that despite the government's attempts to negotiate with the TLP, there has so far been no progress.



"Talks would be held again with the leadership of the proscribed organisation on Friday and Saturday," the minister said, adding that he also had a word with the leader of TLP leader, Saad Rizvi, who is currently in jail.

Answering a question regarding entering into an agreement with the proscribed organisation, Rasheed said that he took the step after seeking the approval of the prime minister.

It should be noted that earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation in the country pertaining to the protests launched by the proscribed group.



Taking to Twitter, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry has said: "In view of the situation arising because of the illegal activities of the proscribed organisation, Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened a meeting of the National Security Committee tomorrow. Other issues related to national security will also be considered in this meeting."

More to follow.



