Friday Oct 29 2021
Japanese princess Mako addresses comparisons with Meghan Markle

The former princess of Japan sheds light on the ongoing comparisons between her and Britain’s Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle.

The topic arose while the princess was speaking during an official press conference.

There she was quoted saying, "As for the comparison, I don’t have any particular thoughts. I would like to refrain from answering any questions about my future personal life.”

At the end of the day, "What I would like is just to lead a peaceful life in my new environment. I am not considering giving any interviews at the moment.”

