Logo of the Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK).

KARACHI: The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) has announced the results of the Science General Group for the HSC Part-II Annual Examinations 2021.

The results were announced at the Conference Hall in the Board of Intermediate Education, Karachi.

"Hard copies of the result shall be sent to the respective media offices after the announcement," stated the notification issued by the BIEK.