 
Sci-Tech
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
AFP

Is WhatsApp changing its name?

By
AFP

Friday Oct 29, 2021

This picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp logo on a smartphone screen. — AFP/File
This picture taken in Moscow on October 5, 2021 shows the US instant messaging software Whatsapp logo on a smartphone screen. — AFP/File

Facebook changed its parent company's name to "Meta" on Thursday as the tech giant tries to move past being a scandal-plagued social network to its virtual reality vision for the future.

But its widely used instant messaging app, WhatsApp, still has the name, and according to their Twitter post, the company has no idea of changing it.

"Because we love to keep it simple: The Facebook company is now @Meta! WhatsApp is still @WhatsApp!" the instant messaging app said on its Twitter handle.

Facebook's announcement that the company would henceforth be called Meta unleashed a torrent of hilarity on Twitter from companies, people, and even the social media giant itself.

While critics pummelled Facebook over the change, claiming the rebranding aims to distract from the company's scandals, the internet still had a good laugh.

The new handle comes as the company battles to fend off one of its worst crises yet and pivot to its ambitions for the "metaverse," which would blur the lines between the physical world and the digital one.

Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp — which are used by billions around the world — will keep their names under the rebranding critics have called an effort to distract from the platform's dysfunction.

"We've learned a lot from struggling with social issues and living under closed platforms, and now it is time to take everything that we've learned and help build the next chapter," CEO Mark Zuckerberg said during an annual developers conference.

— Additional input from AFP

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature

WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature
Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta

Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta
Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option

Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option
Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom
Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook
WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes
WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report
WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun
What will Facebook's new name be?

What will Facebook's new name be?

Latest

view all