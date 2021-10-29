 
Sci-Tech
Friday Oct 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Whatsapp rolls out message rating feature

By
Web Desk

Friday Oct 29, 2021

— Reuters/File
— Reuters/File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables its users to rate messages sent through business accounts, WABetainfo reported Friday.

The new feature will “help businesses improve” their WhatsApp messages sent to customers as they will be able to see the general feedback for the rated messages.

However, the feature doesn’t allow account holders who rated their messages. In addition to this, WhatsApp will be unable to see the content of the messages as all the WhatsApp messages remain end-to-end encrypted despite the update.

The new feature is available for the iOS beta testers.

More From Sci-Tech:

Is WhatsApp changing its name?

Is WhatsApp changing its name?
WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature

WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature
Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta

Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta
Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option

Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option
Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom
Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook
WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes
WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates
New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report

New whistleblower accuses Facebook of wrongdoing: report
WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

WhatsApp rolls out five new sticker packs in India to make money transfers fun

Latest

view all