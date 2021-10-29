Whatsapp rolls out message rating feature

— Reuters/File

Popular messaging application WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature that enables its users to rate messages sent through business accounts, WABetainfo reported Friday.



The new feature will “help businesses improve” their WhatsApp messages sent to customers as they will be able to see the general feedback for the rated messages.

However, the feature doesn’t allow account holders who rated their messages. In addition to this, WhatsApp will be unable to see the content of the messages as all the WhatsApp messages remain end-to-end encrypted despite the update.

The new feature is available for the iOS beta testers.