Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she and her daughter True have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The reality star left fans in shock as she shared the truth about her and daughter's health, saying: "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote.

"Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," she added.

The influencer also said that she has had to cancel multiple multiple commitments and she's "sorry" she "won't be able to make those happen."

This is Kardashian's second time with the virus. It was revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 in an October 2020 promo for the last season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which aired in March 2021.