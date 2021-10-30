 
entertainment
Saturday Oct 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

By
Web Desk

Saturday Oct 30, 2021

Khloe Kardashian and daughter True test positive for COVID-19

Khloe Kardashian has confirmed that she and her daughter True have both tested positive for COVID-19.

The reality star left fans in shock as she shared the truth about her and daughter's health, saying: "Hi guys I wanted to let you know True and I tested positive for Covid," she wrote.

"Luckily I have been vaccinated so all will be ok. We will be over here in quarantine and following current guidelines," she added.

The influencer also said that she has had to cancel multiple multiple commitments and she's "sorry" she "won't be able to make those happen."

This is Kardashian's second time with the virus. It was revealed that she had been diagnosed with COVID-19 in March 2020 in an October 2020 promo for the last season of "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" which aired in March 2021. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show

Kim Kardashian screams in terror on The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes

Idris Elba and wife Sabrina leave fans awestruck with their new looks in Halloween costumes
Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid

Piers Morgan spews venom against Zayn Malik amid his split from Gigi Hadid
Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid

Zayn Malik's sister lashes out at Yolanda, Bella Hadid
Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

Buckingham Palace issues statement on Queen Elizabeth's health

FBI arrests Fetty Wap over allegedly distributing 100kg of cocaine, heroin, more

FBI arrests Fetty Wap over allegedly distributing 100kg of cocaine, heroin, more
Meghan Markle, Harry write open letter to G20 leaders over vaccine commitments

Meghan Markle, Harry write open letter to G20 leaders over vaccine commitments
Zayn Malik cops plea deal amid Yolanda Hadid dispute

Zayn Malik cops plea deal amid Yolanda Hadid dispute

Court documents reveal details of charges against Zayn Malik

Court documents reveal details of charges against Zayn Malik
New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

New York restaurant owner, employees express gratitude to Meghan and Harry

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Rust armourer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed found 'difficulty' to 'focus' on job

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Ellen DeGeneres reveals secret to her youthful skin in her new line

Latest

view all