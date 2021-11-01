WhatsApp rolls out updates for web, mobile versions

— Reuters.

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Monday introduced several updates to its existing features, including desktop photo editor, sticker suggestion, and link previews.

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp announced that with the new updates, users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen, whether it's a mobile phone screen or a desktop.

In terms of sticker suggestions, users can now incorporate the perfect stickers into their messages as they type — just like emoji suggestions but better.

Similarly, with the latest updates, users will now know what they are clicking into as a preview will be shown beforehand.

What's more, a control bar for picture-in-picture videos is now available for beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, after rolling out a new interface on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.3 enabling users to watch videos from Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms directly within the app, the same interface will now be available for WhatsApp beta iOS users as well!

"The new interface implements a control bar: it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode,' the website said.