 
Sci-Tech
Monday Nov 01 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp rolls out updates for web, mobile versions

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 01, 2021

— Reuters.
 — Reuters.

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp on Monday introduced several updates to its existing features, including desktop photo editor, sticker suggestion, and link previews.

Taking to Twitter, WhatsApp announced that with the new updates, users will now be able to add stickers and text or crop and rotate their photos from any WhatsApp screen, whether it's a mobile phone screen or a desktop. 

In terms of sticker suggestions, users can now incorporate the perfect stickers into their messages as they type — just like emoji suggestions but better.

Similarly, with the latest updates, users will now know what they are clicking into as a preview will be shown beforehand. 

What's more, a control bar for picture-in-picture videos is now available for beta testers. According to WABetaInfo, after rolling out a new interface on WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.22.3 enabling users to watch videos from Instagram, YouTube, and other platforms directly within the app, the same interface will now be available for WhatsApp beta iOS users as well!

"The new interface implements a control bar: it allows moving the picture-in-picture view easily, and it also implements some shortcuts, like the possibility to end the video and to show it in full-screen mode,' the website said.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp removes 'from Facebook' footer in its new update

WhatsApp removes 'from Facebook' footer in its new update
Whatsapp rolls out message rating feature

Whatsapp rolls out message rating feature
Is WhatsApp changing its name?

Is WhatsApp changing its name?
WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature

WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature
Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta

Meme fest on Twitter as Facebook changes company name to Meta
Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'

Embattled Facebook changes parent company name to 'Meta'
Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option

Whatsapp Web to get new privacy option
Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom

Nintendo hopes smartphones will be fertile soil for Pikmin Bloom
Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook

Mark Zuckerberg sees ‘coordinated effort’ behind leaks to paint ‘false picture’ of Facebook
WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes

WhatsApp soon rolling out 'undo' feature for status changes
WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp to roll out new status update feature for users

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

WhatsApp rolls out new feature for status updates

Latest

view all