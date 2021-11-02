CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021
HANGU: Four suspected terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Tuesday.
The CTD Kohat conducted an operation against the terrorists in the Til tehsil area of Hangu, during which an exchange of fire took place between the forces and the terrorists, in which four terrorists were killed, CTD officials confirmed.
The CTD officials said that the deceased terrorists belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
A search operation is under way on suspicion of more terrorists in the area, the authorities said, adding that the bodies of the terrorists have been handed over to them.