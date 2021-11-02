 
pakistan
Tuesday Nov 02 2021
By
Web Desk

CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 02, 2021

A file photo of law enforcers.
A file photo of law enforcers.
  • CTD shoots down four terrorists in Hangu, KP encounter.
  • They were from banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, say CTD officials.
  • Search operation under way on suspicion of more terrorists in area, authorities say.

HANGU: Four suspected terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The CTD Kohat conducted an operation against the terrorists in the Til tehsil area of ​​Hangu, during which an exchange of fire took place between the forces and the terrorists, in which four terrorists were killed, CTD officials confirmed.

The CTD officials said that the deceased terrorists belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A search operation is under way on suspicion of more terrorists in the area, the authorities said, adding that the bodies of the terrorists have been handed over to them.

More From Pakistan:

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away

UK’s first-ever Pakistani Muslim QC Sibghat Kadri passes away
Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis

Fawad Chaudhry thanks media for playing responsible role amid TLP crisis
Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level

Lahore among most polluted cities in world, smog soars to hazardous level
Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi

Six demolition companies ready to raze Nasla Tower in Karachi
T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan

T20 World Cup: Vivian Richards, David Gower praise Pakistan team in meeting with PM Imran Khan
‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan

‘Disunity’ among PTI leaders ‘angers’ PM Imran Khan
International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today

International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists being observed today
Govt agreement with TLP can be made public in 10 days: Maulana Bashir Farooqui

Govt agreement with TLP can be made public in 10 days: Maulana Bashir Farooqui
Operation to restore NBP's system underway after cyberattack

Operation to restore NBP's system underway after cyberattack
PM Imran Khan to announce 'Mega Relief Package' as inflation surges

PM Imran Khan to announce 'Mega Relief Package' as inflation surges
TLP never wanted French ambassador expelled, embassy closed, Mufti Muneeb claims

TLP never wanted French ambassador expelled, embassy closed, Mufti Muneeb claims
A woman's reproductive rights: More American or more Mexican?

A woman's reproductive rights: More American or more Mexican?

Latest

view all