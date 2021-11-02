CTD kills four TTP terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Hangu

A file photo of law enforcers.

CTD shoots down four terrorists in Hangu, KP encounter.

They were from banned outfit Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, say CTD officials.

Search operation under way on suspicion of more terrorists in area, authorities say.

HANGU: Four suspected terrorists of a banned outfit were killed in an operation by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Hangu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Geo News reported Tuesday.

The CTD Kohat conducted an operation against the terrorists in the Til tehsil area of ​​Hangu, during which an exchange of fire took place between the forces and the terrorists, in which four terrorists were killed, CTD officials confirmed.

The CTD officials said that the deceased terrorists belong to the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

A search operation is under way on suspicion of more terrorists in the area, the authorities said, adding that the bodies of the terrorists have been handed over to them.