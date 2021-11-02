Thousands rush into Afghanistan as Chaman border crossing reopens

People gather as they wait to cross at the Friendship Gate crossing point in the Pakistan-Afghanistan border town of Chaman, Pakistan August 12, 2021. REUTERS

The second-largest commercial border point between the two countries reopens after talks between govts of Pakistan and Afghanistan

"People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food," says an Afghan national.

The crossing was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats.

Thousands of people from Pakistan rushed into Afghanistan as the Chaman border crossing reopened on Tuesday after almost a month of closure.

The Chaman border crossing is the second-largest commercial border point between the two countries which reopened after talks between the Afghan and Pakistan governments, Pakistani media reported.

"This border was closed for one month and three days. People were in great distress and discomfort. There was no work, no food," said Bacha, an Afghan national.

The crossing, a vital source of customs revenue for the cash-strapped government in Afghanistan, was originally closed by Pakistani authorities due to security threats. Disputes over issues ranging from COVID-19 to the validity of Afghan travel documents have prevented the re-opening of the Chaman crossing, despite severe hardship to truckers and local farmers. In late October, hundreds of traders in Pakistan protested the border's closure by blocking a local highway.

As Afghanistan sinks deeper into an economic crisis, neighbouring countries have been increasingly worried about a mass movement of refugees.