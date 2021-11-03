Pakistan welcomes first convoy from Uzbekistan at Torkham border

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf along with Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and five members of the Uzbek delegation, led by Lt. Gen Makhmudov Victor, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan, at the Torkham border. — Press Information Department

The first-ever consignment of trucks from Uzbekistan has reached the Torkham border in Pakistan by land, the Ministry of Commerce confirmed Wednesday.

This is a continuation of the government's efforts to strengthen regional coordination, Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood said, adding that it will further strengthen trade ties with Central Asian states and Uzbekistan.

National Security Adviser Moeed Yusuf along with Adviser to the PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and five members of the Uzbek delegation, led by Lt Gen Makhmudov Victor, Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan were present.

Makhmudov is on a three-day visit to Pakistan at the invitation of Pakistan’s NSA.

FM, Uzbek Secretary Security Council discuss ties

A day earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had met with Lt Gen Victor at the Foreign Office and exchanged views on multifarious issues.

The two sides discussed Pakistan-Uzbekistan bilateral relations, including cooperation on matters related to trade and economic cooperation, regional security, and defence.

The foreign minister emphasised the importance of enhanced political and economic linkages and operationalisation of the Pakistan-Uzbekistan Transit Trade Agreement (UPTTA) recently signed between the two countries.



Highlighting the importance of regional connectivity in Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” policy, he reiterated Pakistan’s continued support of the Trans-Afghan railway project and reaffirmed commitment for its early completion. He said that peace and stability in Afghanistan were vital to reap the benefits of regional connectivity projects for the entire region.

The Foreign Minister appreciated the signing of the protocol between the two sides on the establishment of the Joint Security Commission (JSC) earlier in the day. He said that the newly created Commission will promote cooperation in security and defence areas.

Pakistan, Uzbekistan sign protocol to set up JSC

On Tuesday, Pakistan and Uzbekistan signed a protocol on the establishment of the Joint Security Commission which was followed by the inaugural session of the Commission formed under the protocol.

General Victor Makhmudov and Dr Moeed Yusuf participated in the signing ceremony and led their respective delegations.

The signed protocol covered wide-ranging security-related matters of mutual interest and established a coordination mechanism between Pakistan’s National Security Division and the Security Council of Uzbekistan under their respective heads.

During the inaugural session, both sides discussed various aspects of the newly formed joint commission and the way forward for making the commission effective and mutually beneficial. The evolving situation in Afghanistan and the need to remain constructively engaged was also discussed.

The second session of the Joint Security Commission would be held in Uzbekistan next year.



Under the JSC, Dr Yusuf said the two countries would function in different working groups in diverse fields like security, defence, trans-crime, drug trafficking, counter-terrorism and disaster management.



With additional input from APP.

