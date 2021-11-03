Life goes on for Gigi Hadid after 'break-up' with Zayn Malik

Celebrity couple Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid have reportedly split up after the British singer reportedly struck the supermodel's mother.



Zayn Malik took to social media and dismissed the claims made by Yolanda Hadid last week.

Gigi's sister Bella Hadid also took aim at the singer in a cryptic social media post after reports surfaced that Zayn hit her mother.

According to documents obtained by Page Six, Zayn “grabbed and shoved [Yolanda] into a dresser, causing mental anguish and physical pain.”

Multiple reports said that four charges of harassment were filed against the British singer.

A few days after the dispute made headlines, Gigi Hadid took to social media to share multiple photos from her latest project. The actress looked happy and showed no signs of distress , leaving fans wondering whether the couple has resolved the dispute between them.





Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik welcomed their baby daughter Khai in September last year.



Hadid and British singer Malik started dating in late 2015 and their on-off romance made them one of the most sought-after celebrity couples. They appeared together in Malik’s romantic “Pillowtalk” music video in 2016 and at the Met Gala in New York but announced in 2018 that they had split up.



