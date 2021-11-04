Ryan Reynolds reveals he is taking a break from acting: Here's why

The actor said he is putting his cinematic projects on hold to be with the women in his life

Ryan Reynolds came forth revealing he is taking a brief sabbatical from all his acting endeavours.



"I'm just trying to create a little bit more space for my family," the Free Guy star said. "You know, you really don't get that time back."



Earlier in October, Reynolds revealed that he would be taking a break from acting, after completing Spirited, Apple TV+'s musical adaptation of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

"That's a wrap for me on Spirited," the star wrote on Instagram. "Not sure I'd have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer."

He added, "Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I'm gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I've been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both."

"A sabbatical can last anywhere from two months to a year," Reynolds said in another post.