Thursday Nov 04 2021
Thursday Nov 04, 2021

Gun that Alec Baldwin shot at Halyna Hutchins was unattended for hours

A new development has surface in the investigation of Halyna Hutchins’ death on Alec Baldwin’s movie set Rust as it emerged that the gun which killed the cinematographer was allegedly left unattended for two hours before the fatal shooting.

The New York Times reported that lawyers for the film’s armourer, Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, said that the gun, which she claims was empty, could have been tampered with before it was given to the actor.

The attorney for Hannah, named Jason Bowles, said that the weapon was one of three which she handed to assistant David Halls, who then gave it to the actor.

Another attorney for Hannah, Robert Gorence, said that she loaded the gins with dummy rounds for the a filming session and put socks over them to passersby from picking them up.

"Was there a duty to safeguard them 24/7?" Gorence said.

"The answer is no, because there were no live rounds."

