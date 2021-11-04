 
world
Thursday Nov 04 2021
By
AFP

Britain unveils Gandhi coin to mark Diwali

By
AFP

Thursday Nov 04, 2021

The commemorative Gandhi coin. — Twitter
The commemorative Gandhi coin. — Twitter

  • Britain celebrates the life and legacy of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi.
  • The special coin, available in gold and silver, features an image of India's national flower, and one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes.
  • The commemorative coin, which is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, goes on sale from Thursday.

LONDON: Britain celebrates the life and legacy of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi as it unveiled a new commemorative coin to mark Diwali on Thursday.

The special coin, available in gold and silver, features an image of India's national flower, the lotus, and one of Gandhi’s most famous quotes: "My life is my message."

Rishi Sunak, Britain’s first Hindu finance minister, called it a "fitting tribute to an influential leader who inspired millions of people around the world".

"As a practicing Hindu, I am proud to unveil this coin during Diwali," said Sunak, whose father-in-law, Infosys founder Narayan Murthy, is one of India’s richest men.

Gandhi, a figurehead for civil rights movements across the world, led the campaign against British rule in India, helping to secure independence in 1947.

The Â£5 coin, which is on sale from Thursday, is part of the Royal Mint’s wider Diwali collection, which includes a gold bar depicting the Hindu goddess of wealth, Lakshmi.

Hindus are the third largest religious group in Britain after Christians and Muslims, making up some 1.6 percent of the population.

Most British Hindus are of Indian origin.

Nicola Howell, Chief Customer Officer at the government-owned mint, said it was "delighted to unveil the first official UK coin commemorating the life and legacy of Mahatma Gandhi.

"The beautiful design builds on the enduring relationship and cultural connections between the UK and India," she added.

Around 10 million coins celebrating Britain’s diversity went into circulation in October 2020.

More From World:

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks

Taliban leader warns against infiltrators in the ranks
COP 26: UK pledges over £55m to partner with Pakistan in fighting climate change

COP 26: UK pledges over £55m to partner with Pakistan in fighting climate change
People’s Tribunal holds first hearing for journalists murdered with impunity

People’s Tribunal holds first hearing for journalists murdered with impunity
US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe

US strike that killed 10 Afghan civilians did not violate law of war: Pentagon probe
Leo Twins perform with Indian Idol finalists at Wembley

Leo Twins perform with Indian Idol finalists at Wembley
US puts Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware in ‘black list’

US puts Israeli maker of Pegasus spyware in ‘black list’
Khalistan Referendum takes precedence over trade during Modi-Boris meet

Khalistan Referendum takes precedence over trade during Modi-Boris meet
New York elects Eric Adams as second ever Black mayor

New York elects Eric Adams as second ever Black mayor
Taliban prohibit Afghans from using foreign currencies

Taliban prohibit Afghans from using foreign currencies
We are not deleting them: Taliban assure progress on girls' schooling

We are not deleting them: Taliban assure progress on girls' schooling
Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov says destabilised Afghanistan threat to region

Russia’s top diplomat Sergey Lavrov says destabilised Afghanistan threat to region
Thousands rush into Afghanistan as Chaman border crossing reopens

Thousands rush into Afghanistan as Chaman border crossing reopens

Latest

view all