 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 06, 2021

The 'fearful' Duke of Sussex is all set to make his way back to the UK to meet his grandmother

Prince Harry is worried he will not be able to celebrate Christmas with the Queen as she is currently dealing with health issues. 

The 'fearful' Duke of Sussex is all set to make his way back to the UK to meet his grandmother, sans his wife Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet.

According to a royal insider, "He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen.

"For all of his grievances with the Royal Family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly," the source told OK! magazine.

Earlier last month, Queen canceled her trip to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest and take on her duties slow.

The monarch also pulled out of her appearance at the Cop26 conference, and instead attended the event virtually.

More From Entertainment:

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film

Dwayne Johnson would ‘love’ to do a Bollywood film
‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1

‘Eternals’ bags 7.35 crore at the Indian box office on day 1
Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner

Kardashian sisters celebrate 66th birthday of mom Kris Jenner
Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Shailene Woodley deletes cryptic message after Aaron Rodgers contracts COVID-19

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel

Filming stopped on ‘Black Panther’ sequel
Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert

Eight people dead, others injured during Travis Scott’s 'Astroworld' concert
Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'

Britney Spears' ex-manager refutes 'bugging her bedroom'
Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges

Rapper Fetty Wap gets bail over drug charges
Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith

Will Smith gets real about his relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith
Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction

Mona Lisa copy to go under the hammer in Paris auction
Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West 'not happy' about Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson dating rumours

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Kanye West says #MeToo movement is part of ‘mob mentality’

Latest

view all