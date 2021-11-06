Harry fears he won't get another chance to celebrate Christmas with Queen

The 'fearful' Duke of Sussex is all set to make his way back to the UK to meet his grandmother

Prince Harry is worried he will not be able to celebrate Christmas with the Queen as she is currently dealing with health issues.



The 'fearful' Duke of Sussex is all set to make his way back to the UK to meet his grandmother, sans his wife Meghan Markle, and kids Archie and Lilibet.



According to a royal insider, "He’s fearful there may not be another opportunity to celebrate the holidays with the queen.

"For all of his grievances with the Royal Family, he adores his grandmother and misses her terribly," the source told OK! magazine.

Earlier last month, Queen canceled her trip to Northern Ireland following medical advice to rest and take on her duties slow.

The monarch also pulled out of her appearance at the Cop26 conference, and instead attended the event virtually.