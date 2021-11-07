 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning ‘fake royal tours’: report

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

Experts believe Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are currently planning “fake royal tours” to reignite their royal relevancy.

Royal commentator Neil Sean made this claim while speaking on his personal YouTube channel.

There he was quoted saying, “According to a very good source, Harry and Meghan are planning even more, shall we say, ‘fake royal tours’ in 2022.”

He also went on to say, “Apparently they are looking to tour Australia, Japan and back to certain areas of the United States."

According to Mr Sean the reason for this is because Meghan and Prince Harry are “not that popular right now” and pointed out that “maybe they’re hoping to reignite their once popularity in far-flung places.”

