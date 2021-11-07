 
pakistan
Sunday Nov 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Govt plans to increase petroleum levy on POL prices: Shaukat Tarin

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

A man stands next to a horsecart laden with oil drums on a street in Lahore. Photo: AFP
A man stands next to a horsecart laden with oil drums on a street in Lahore. Photo: AFP
  • Government will have to increase petroleum development levy on petroleum products, says Finance Adviser Shaukat Tarin.
  • Says IMF wants an increase in PDL. 
  • Tarin says it will be hassle-free for government to hike PDL if global oil prices go down.

Just a couple of days after the federal government jacked up prices of petroleum products, it again has expressed the intention to increase the petroleum development levy on petroleum products in the coming days.

"The International Monetary Fund [IMF] has also asked to increase the petroleum development levy [PDL] but it will depend on the global prices of petroleum products," said Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin while talking to Geo News on current affairs programme Naya Pakistan on Saturday.

"If the global price of oil goes down, it will be easy for the government to increase the PDL."

Tarin said the prices of petroleum products were increased because they were directly linked with the international market, where the prices touched their peak in the last several years.

Of IMF, SBP and inflation

When and how the government cranks up the PDL depends upon the oil prices in the international market, the finance adviser said.

Ruling out any deadlock in the talks with the IMF, Tarin said there is a single irritant regarding the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) being currently negotiated upon which will hopefully be resolved in the coming days.

The adviser declined to comment on the issue regarding the SBP's autonomy.  However, he said the IMF officials have appreciated Pakistan's objections to the SBP's autonomy draft which the country [sort of] agreed to in March.

Commenting on the IMF's condition regarding income tax, Tarin said Pakistan will not go for pyramiding as the country is getting good results on the revenue side.

Pakistan went food deficient and had to import food items which led to the hike in food prices, he said, adding that the global prices of steel, coal and palm oil have gone up and the country has to import them. He said the situation was not the same six to seven months back when petrol, which has recently shot up to $87, was being sold at $45 to $50.

The government has announced a subsidy as part of relief to the poor, he said, adding that the government is making efforts to enhance agricultural produce.

The government is doing all it can to increase agricultural produce, Tarin said, adding that the country got a good sugarcane crop this year which will ultimately help reduce the price of sugar. He also expressed optimism on the increased production of wheat and other staple crops, saying it will ultimately push down food prices.

Related items

Imported sugar is in abundant quantity in the country but its price went up because sugar mill owners and dealers hoarded the commodity and got a stay order from the court, he said. The adviser said sugar will sell at around Rs90/kilogramme once the stay order is lifted.

Replying to a question regarding the effective government control on food items, he said that after the passage of the 18th constitutional amendment it was the prerogative of the provinces to fix the prices of food items.

The PTI government is trying to reduce the circular debt without putting the burden on the common people, he said.

The adviser said Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced a huge economic relief package for the poor of the country in this difficult time as the government is taking some concrete measures to reduce inflation.

Tarin said the government is considering reducing the import of CBUs, ie Completely Built Units, to reduce the import bill. The government will also try to reduce the import of non-essential items.

More From Pakistan:

Punjab sees steep decline in sugar prices after crackdown on hoarders

Punjab sees steep decline in sugar prices after crackdown on hoarders
Federal cabinet has approved TLP's de-proscription: sources

Federal cabinet has approved TLP's de-proscription: sources
Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says

Nazim Jokhio murder case: Centre to form JIT for transparent probe, Imran Ismail says
Firdous Ashiq Awan says ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-elections being 'distorted'

Firdous Ashiq Awan says ECP's inquiry report on Daska by-elections being 'distorted'
Guess which celebrity is a fan of Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar?

Guess which celebrity is a fan of Maryam Nawaz's son, Junaid Safdar?
People’s Tribunal aims at ending impunity for crimes against journalists: Zeeuw

People’s Tribunal aims at ending impunity for crimes against journalists: Zeeuw
Pakistan agrees to release several TTP prisoners: report

Pakistan agrees to release several TTP prisoners: report
In call with Bilawal, Shehbaz says PML-N ready to join hands with PPP against price hike

In call with Bilawal, Shehbaz says PML-N ready to join hands with PPP against price hike
March against inflation to culminate in long march to Islamabad, PDM decides

March against inflation to culminate in long march to Islamabad, PDM decides
Strong protest in Parliament against petrol price hike, inflation

Strong protest in Parliament against petrol price hike, inflation
South Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers

South Korea lifts visa restrictions on Pakistani E-9 workers
‘90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was fixed’, says Shoaib Akhtar

‘90% of people think India vs Afghanistan match was fixed’, says Shoaib Akhtar

Latest

view all