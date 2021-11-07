 
Sunday Nov 07 2021
Web Desk

COVID-19 positivity rate under 3% in Pakistan for last three weeks

Web Desk

Sunday Nov 07, 2021

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 724,418 coronavirus vaccine doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Photo: Geo.tv/ file
During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 724,418 coronavirus vaccine doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population. Photo: Geo.tv/ file

  • Pakistan records 471 daily coronavirus cases in last 24 hours, NCOC data shows.
  • Country reports positivity rate of less than 2% for 21th consecutive day.
  • Pakistan is reporting 556 new infections on average each day, 9% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan reported a coronavirus positivity rate of less than 2% for the 21th consecutive day, government data showed Sunday morning.

According to the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 43,348 COVID-19 tests were conducted across the country in the last 24 hours, of which 471 returned positive. The country has recorded less than 1,000 daily infections for the last three weeks.

Per the official portal, the rate of positive cases during the last 24 hours was 1.08%. Since October 16, Pakistan's positivity rate has been under 2%.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the country has risen to 28,538 after 20 people died from the virus, while the total number of cases has reached 1,276,711.

The number of active cases, too, is continuing on a downward trend and was recorded at 22,810 Sunday.

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

Pakistan is reporting 556 new infections on average each day, 9% of the peak — the highest daily average reported on June 17.

The country has administered at least 110,800,576 doses of COVID vaccines so far. Assuming every person needs 2 doses, that’s enough to have vaccinated about 25.6% of the country’s population.

During the last week reported, Pakistan averaged about 724,418 doses administered each day. At that rate, it will take a further 60 days to administer enough doses for another 10% of the population.

