Monday Nov 08 2021
WhatsApp web gets new features

Monday Nov 08, 2021

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp has announced that it's introducing a couple of feature updates for the messaging application’s desktop version, WABetaInfo reported Sunday.

One of the updates, incoming call ringtone and turn off all desktop incoming calls, give WhatsApp users more control to manage call notifications while using the application on the web.

"The second one is a new interface for Contact Info, Business Info, Group Info”, the website said, which is similar to the interface a user can see on their Android or iPhone when they are looking at a contact or group info.

The new features can be used by WhatsApp users when they are updating the WhatsApp Web version but some of them might not be able to see the updates right now. However, very soon their versions will be updated with more activations following.

WhatsApp desktop beta versions may be released for a specific platform in advance so the users have to wait for some days to get the new version for the platforms they are using.

WhatsApp issues clarification on security code changes

US offers $10 mn bounty for DarkSide hackers

Which emojis has WhatsApp done away with in new update?

Boeing gets OK for satellite grid to provide internet from space

Facebook to shut down facial recognition system

Apple cuts iPad production to feed chips to iPhone 13

Sega teams up with Microsoft to develop games on cloud platform

WhatsApp rolls out updates for web, mobile versions

WhatsApp removes 'from Facebook' footer in its new update

Whatsapp rolls out message rating feature

Is WhatsApp changing its name?

WhatsApp likely to add Novi instant payments feature

