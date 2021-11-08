WhatsApp web gets new features

Photo: AFP

WhatsApp has announced that it's introducing a couple of feature updates for the messaging application’s desktop version, WABetaInfo reported Sunday.

One of the updates, incoming call ringtone and turn off all desktop incoming calls, give WhatsApp users more control to manage call notifications while using the application on the web.

"The second one is a new interface for Contact Info, Business Info, Group Info”, the website said, which is similar to the interface a user can see on their Android or iPhone when they are looking at a contact or group info.

The new features can be used by WhatsApp users when they are updating the WhatsApp Web version but some of them might not be able to see the updates right now. However, very soon their versions will be updated with more activations following.

WhatsApp desktop beta versions may be released for a specific platform in advance so the users have to wait for some days to get the new version for the platforms they are using.