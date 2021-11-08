 
entertainment
Monday Nov 08 2021
Gordon Ramsay adorably marks daughter Tilly Ramsay's 20th birthday

While Gordon Ramsay has an undeniable hard exterior on his TV shows, he certainly proved to be a softie on the inside.

Taking to Instagram, the celebrity chef marked his 55th birthday and his daughter Tilly’s 20th in an adorable post.

"I can't think of a better person to share my birthday with than this adorable, gracious young lady," he wrote. 

He sweetly added: "Tilly [is] always putting others first before herself and you've grown up to become an amazing role model."

"Happy Birthday darling can't wait to see you very soon love you so much Dad."

