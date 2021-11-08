 
Monday Nov 08 2021
Rana Javaid

BIEK to announce intermediate pre engineering result tomorrow

Rana Javaid

Monday Nov 08, 2021

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi's logo. — Wikipedia/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi (BIEK) said Monday it would announce the result for intermediate pre-engineering students tomorrow (Tuesday).

The BIEK, in a statement, said the result would be announced at 11am in the intermediate board's committee room.

The board said students could view their results on its website — www.biek.edu.pk — and also on its Android app.

BIEK Chairman Professor Dr Saeed Uddin said the board was the "first one in Sindh to issue the results as per merit".

