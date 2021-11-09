Meghan Markle’s brother apologizes for demanding Prince Harry call off the wedding

Meghan Markle half-brother Thomas Markle Jr. issues an apology for having called on Prince Harry to call off the wedding.



This apology was delivered in the form of an open letter that he penned on the latest episode of Australia’s Big Brother VIP.

It read, “Dear Meghan and Harry, the first thing I want to say to both of you is that I’m sorry from the bottom of my heart for the awful, mean letter that I wrote to you prior to your wedding.”

“I want both of you to know it did not come from the real person that I am, but came from a very dark and hurt part of my heart … I am not a mean person at all, and I have more love inside me to give than anything.”