Ehsaas Rashan: Low-income families can apply online for ration discount, says Dr Sania

Special Assistant to PM on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection Dr Sania Nishtar. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Poverty Alleviation and Social Protection, Dr Sania Nishtar Tuesday said that people with low income can submit their applications online at the Ehsaas Rashan portal.

In a statement, Sania said that only one person per family will be eligible to apply for the programme. She advised the applicants to ensure that the mobile SIM card must be registered in the name of the same person who is applying for the ration facility.

People would be informed about their eligibly for the ration discount programme via SMS from 8171 within four weeks of their registration at the portal, she said, adding that in case of eligibility, only registered person will be able to get ration discount.



Ehsaas Rashan will provide a subsidy of Rs1,000 a month to each of the 20 million families on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee and cooking oil, Dr Sania said, adding that a 30% subsidy will be given on these three items, per unit purchase.

Ehsaas has developed a digitally enabled mobile point of sale system in collaboration with the National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) to serve beneficiaries through a network of Kiryana stores (retail shops) designated by NBP, all over the country.

Participating Kiryana store owners will be required to open bank accounts which will help further increase financial inclusion and settlement payments made through RAAST will help increase the scale of digital transactions in Pakistan.

She urged the retailers to open their accounts in their nearby bank branches, adding that the government would offer the retailers special incentives and attractive commissions on the sale.