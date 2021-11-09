 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Nov 09 2021
WhatsApp rolls out new interface

In this illustration, a 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard taken on January 21, 2021. — Reuters/File
WhatsApp has rolled out updated group and contact info for specific beta users in the new 2.21.23.12 version, which it has submitted in the Google Play Beta Programme, WABetainfo reported.

In an earlier version, according to WABetainfo, WhatsApp had released a new interface for viewing business Info, but it was not available for contact Info.

To confirm whether you have the updated interface, open contact or group info -- make sure it's not business info. 

"Note that the new interface does not allow viewing status updates for non-business accounts: this feature is available only in Business Info and there are no details about the availability for Contact Info right now," the report said.

WhatsApp is rolling out this interface for specific beta testers today, so don’t worry if your WhatsApp account didn’t receive the feature, it added.

