Tuesday Nov 09 2021
'Red Notice’ cast gives their take on 'Squid Game'

Tuesday Nov 09, 2021

'Red Notice’ cast gives their take on 'Squid Game'

Red Notice’s Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson and Gal Gadot opened up on Squid Games and widespread popularity of Korean content during a virtual global press conference.

The Wonder Woman actor commented on the series’ craze stating that it has become a ‘phenomenon’.

Gadot stated, “Halloween, everyone would dress like the characters from there (squid game) It's crazy. A phenomenon."

The Rock also shared his views of about the famed show, he said, "I always love when something hits the zeitgeist and hits pop culture and really disrupts it."

"And with Squid (Game), I think it was really what, like what a phenomenon it is to sit and watch and witness.”

The Deadpool star also seemed impressed with the South Korean ventures making waves around the globe as he expressed, “Korean culture is one of the richest and deepest in the world.”

“The contributions Korea has made to pop culture lexicon and so much of the entertainment that we enjoy, from music to film to television as well,” he added.

While recalling his 2018 Deadpool 2 promotional appearance at Masked Singer, Reynolds opened up, “When I visited Korea years ago, I got to do The Masked Singer before it became a big thing here in the United States. And it was so much fun and terrifying and interesting,"

"So I'm a huge fan of Korea. It's always a stop I want to make on a global press tour,” he went on explaining.

The 6 Underground actor also appeared to be missing his visit to Korea as he said, “Unfortunately, this year, our global press tours have changed to this digital format, but Korea has a real place in my heart and always will."

