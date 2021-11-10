 
Wednesday Nov 10 2021
Nora Fatehi, after 'Dilbar', back again as Dilruba for item number 'Kusu Kusu'

Wednesday Nov 10, 2021

Nora Fatehi, after ‘Dilbar’, back again as Dilruba for item number ‘Kusu Kusu’

Bollywood star Nora Fatehi has yet again won the hearts of her millions of fans with killer dance moves for item number Kusu Kusu, and the video of it has gone viral on social media.

The full ‘jaw-dropping’ song Kusu Kusu was released today, Wednesday, November 10.

Nora turned to Instagram and shared the teaser of the song, saying “Earthquakeeeeeee…. Finally out #Kusukusu” followed by heart and fire emotions.

The song is part of film Satyameva Jayate 2, sequel to 2018 film Satyameva Jayate.

The film features John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar in the lead roles.

Nora Fatehi’s iconic item number Dilbar was part of Satyameva Jayate, released in 2018.

Earlier, Nora shared the poster of Kusu Kusu, saying “After #DILBAR, back again but this time as DILRUBA. Get ready for a jaw-dropping song, #KusuKusu, coming out on 10th November. save the date.

“#SatyamevaJayate2 releasing in cinemas on Thursday 25th November,” she further said.

The dance video of Nora has gone viral instantly.


