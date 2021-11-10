WhatsApp to release default message timer today

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. Reuters/File

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp is releasing an update for Android beta testers.

According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates of the messaging app, WhatsApp is rolling out the new UI for more beta testers today.

“In some cases, they may also receive the activation of the new interface for group info,” it reported.

Moreover, it further stated that WhatsApp has also released a new default message timer, so users can start new chat threads with disappearing messages automatically enabled.

“Today, WhatsApp is releasing the ability to set a default message timer for more people and they can also set 24 hours and 90 days as new expiration times for disappearing chats,” WABetaInfo announced, adding that users can enable the default message timer in their privacy settings.



In addition, the frequently-used messaging app is also rolling out some changes for multi-device for more beta testers, released after the 2.21.23.10 beta update.



“As mentioned in the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.10 changelog, these changes allow WhatsApp to stop sending notifications when the security code is updated every time the linked device list is changed,” it said.

— WABetaInfo

The tracking platform added that this is a good improvement for multi-device, but users cannot opt out of the multi-device beta programme anymore.

“We can consider multi-device more stable now, and WhatsApp is going to introduce more improvements to increase the quality of the feature in the next updates.”

WhatsApp will roll out these features for more beta testers today.