Is Australian batter Glenn Maxwell missing Pakistan tour to wed Indian fiancée?

The Australian squad will most likely be same as in the T20 World Cup for the expected Pakistan tour but Maxwell might miss it.

Maxwell says he is uncertain he can travel during the period of March-April, when the Pakistan tour is planned.

Says it is great to have the opportunity to tour Pakistan again.

MELBOURNE: Cricket fans in Pakistan are looking forward to Australia’s upcoming tour of Pakistan when Tim Paine's side will take on the Men in Green for three Test matches, an equal number of ODIs and one T20 match next year.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), a few days ago, revealed the schedule of Australia's tour of Pakistan, planned to take place in March-April next year.

This will be the first time that an Australian side will be visiting Pakistan to play a cricket series here after 24 years.

However, the Australian All-rounder Glenn Maxwell is uncertain whether he will make Australia’s tour of Pakistan in March-April as he and his fiancee plan to have their long-delayed wedding at that time.

Maxwell and pharmacist Vini Raman were engaged in March 2020 but have had to reschedule their wedding several times due to COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions.

The 33-year-old would be among the first picked for Australia’s limited overs matches against Pakistan between March 29-April 5, which follow a three-test series in the South Asian nation.

“I think it’s great that we’ve got a tour to go back there. I think I saw it was 1998 the last time we went there,” he told reporters on Tuesday.

“Whether I’m going there or not might probably hinge on my fiancee because my wedding is supposed to be on during that time. So I’m probably not quite the right person to ask that question.”

Asked whether his fiancee might consider moving the wedding again, Maxwell said: “Not a chance. We’ve already moved it a couple of times so I think this is it.”



Australia meet Pakistan in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup in Dubai on Thursday as they bid for their first title in the global tournament.

While he had been in top form during the Indian Premier League, Maxwell has not had the kind of destructive innings with the bat in the World Cup that Australian fans have craved.

He was, however, starved for chance in the last two matches, finishing unbeaten without scoring in both the wins against Bangladesh and West Indies.

“I’m not sure if you’ve noticed but I’ve got two not outs back-to-back which is pretty rare in my career,” he said with a laugh.

“It means the top order is going really well if I’m not spending that much time out there.

“I’ve been in a really good head-space so hopefully (I’m) not required again or hopefully required for another zero not out and just stay at the other end.”

The last time an Australian squad played a series in Pakistan was in 1998 when Mark Taylor led them to a 1-0 series victory – their first since Richie Benaud’s side defeated Fazal Mahmood’s team by 2-0 in the 1959-60 series. Between the two series, Pakistan hosted Australia in 1964-65 (drew 0-0), 1979-80 (won 1-0), 1982-83 (won 3-0), 1988-89 (won 1-0) and 1994-95 (won 1-0).