Thursday Nov 11 2021
Adele opens up about the origin story of ‘Hello’

Thursday Nov 11, 2021

Award-winning singer and songwriter Adele recently weighed in on the origin story that brought forth her mega-hit single Hello.

She made this claim ahead of the Adele One Night Only concert special and started off by saying, "I'm always going to start with Hello."

"It'd be a bit weird if it was like, halfway through the set, you know? So yeah, I'm starting with it."

Hello was "the beginning of me trying to find myself, and I hadn't figured out yet what it was that I had to do for that."

“When I wrote it, it was a real ode to like, little me, older me, all of these things. It's just a song about like, 'I'm still here.' Like, 'Hi, I'm still here, I still exist in every aspect of my life.' "

