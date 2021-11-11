Rebel Wilson details the struggles of 'emotional eating'

Wilson opened up about the feelings she experienced during her self-imposed 'year of health' in 2020

Rebel Wilson came forth sharing the perils of 'emotional eating' while dealing with stress. The actress said she thought she would never be able to overcome her eating problem.

While chatting with PEOPLE, Wilson opened up about the feelings she experienced during her self-imposed "year of health" in 2020.

"One of the emotions was that I'm sad I didn't do it before," she told the outlet. "Last year, I lost a lot of weight — close to 80 lbs. — and then I've maintained it for this year. [So] part of me was like, 'Well, damn! If I could have done it before, should I have done it?'" she continued. "And I felt a bit sad about that point."

Wilson said that it was partly do to a lack of faith in herself.

"I thought I was the person that [would] never do it," she said. "Like, yeah, I can lose a few pounds if I try really hard one week and be really strict with myself, but then I'll always gain it back. So I never thought that I could successfully do it."

"Last year, I — for the first time ever — prioritized my health," she continues. "And even though that was my 40th year, I was just like, it's never too late to improve yourself or to improve your health."

"I shouldn't feel sad or beat up on myself because of that. I should just feel proud of myself for actually doing it," Wilson added.

Still, the Isn't It Romantic star noted she has "always been a very confident person," and it's not as though her weight loss has made her that way. "But you do feel better in yourself," she explained.

"I'm not perfect, like, I still emotionally eat at times, there's stressful things that still go on in my life and in my work that can be high pressure, ... but I'm not perfect. I've [just] learned to manage things," Wilson concluded.