Karachi University approves four-year BS degree programmes

The Silver Jubilee gate of the University of Karachi. — Geo.tv/Files

The Academic Council of the University of Karachi on Thursday approved the four-year BS degree programme for the academic session 2022, during a meeting chaired by KU Vice Chancellor Khalid Iraqui at the university's Arts Auditorium.

The approved programmes include the fields of poultry, genetics and others. The two new fields were approved by the Board of Faculty of Science earlier.

The meeting decided to grant admissions for 5th semester (3rd year), to the students who have graduated, in the desired fields, since the Higher Eduacation Commission has discontinued the Master's programmes.



The students eligible to secure admission in the 5th semester would also include those who have completed a two-year associate degree programme at any college.

However, their associate degrees will be replaced by KU's BS four year degree after successful completion of the course.

Moreover, the associate degree holders in any subject of arts, commerce or science, would have to take a deficiency course to become eligible for applying to the KU's four year degree programme.

Meanwhile, the Academic Council approved the establishment of a departmental level academia-industrial advisory board to bridge the gap between the academia and industries.

Five members of faculty and five members from relevant industries would be the part of the board.



KU is likely to announce the admissions for a new academic session at the end of this month.