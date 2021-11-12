 
entertainment
Friday Nov 12 2021
By
Reuters

Travis Scott asks victims of Astroworld stampede to contact him for help

By
Reuters

Friday Nov 12, 2021

Scott’s representative said in a statement that families wishing to help in any way would need to contact his team
Scott’s representative said in a statement that families wishing to help in any way would need to contact his team 

Rapper Travis Scott on Thursday asked victims of the stampede at his Astroworld Festival in Houston to contact him directly to provide them with help.

Scott’s representative said in a statement that families wishing to help in any way would need to contact his team via a dedicated email address.

Nine people have died since the concert on Friday, in which Scott played the leading role. Dozens more people were injured by the unrequited love of the fans near the front of the venue.

Scott had already offered to pay for the funeral costs of the murdered people and free mental health counselling. 

On Thursday, his representative, Scott and his team, “through proper contact, have been actively exploring routes of connection with all families affected by the tragedy.

“He is distraught in the situation and is keen to share his condolences and provide assistance to them as soon as possible, but respects each family’s wishes about how they want to connect. I want to keep doing it. “

More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title

Jennifer Aniston gushes over Paul Rudd after he bags 'sexiest man alive' title
Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship

Britney Spears' journey from teen phenom to guardianship
Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

Paris Hilton ties the knot with Carter Reum after two years of romance

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle making Remembrance Day ‘about themselves’
Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’

Thomas Markle sheds light on Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimatum': Stop talking to them’
Meghan Markle’s apology has ‘changed the outlook’ on privacy stance

Meghan Markle’s apology has ‘changed the outlook’ on privacy stance
Meghan Markle blasted for ‘breaking public trust’: report

Meghan Markle blasted for ‘breaking public trust’: report
Kate Middleton ‘to be weighed’ in front of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas

Kate Middleton ‘to be weighed’ in front of Queen Elizabeth on Christmas
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry standing at major ‘tipping point’: report
Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety

Hailey Baldwin admits to ‘difficulties’ with Justin Bieber’s sobriety
Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’

Rebel Wilson weighs in on her newfound decision to embrace the ‘single life’
Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report

Wendy Williams shares rare update after ongoing health woes: report

Latest

view all