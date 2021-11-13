Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?

In this illustration, a 3D-printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard taken on January 21, 2021. — Reuters

The Meta-owned messaging app, WhatsApp, always seems to be working on improving the experience of users and, to that end, it continues to introduce new features every now and then.

According to GSM Arena, the messaging app is now introducing another feature for its Android beta users which will allow them to conceal their "last seen" status from specific people.



Per the website, the new feature was in the active development stage for the last few months but it has now been live for a subset of users belonging to the application's beta programme cohort.

The website further added that the messaging app will soon make this feature available to all users who are part of the beta programme. And once it's rolled out to the beta users, it will also be made available to everyone using Whatsapp.

However, no time has been given regarding the launch of the programme as the messaging app says it will be "soon".