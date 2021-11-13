 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
HAHiba Anjum

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

By
HAHiba Anjum

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

Paris Hilton recently took to social media to showcase her wedding gown in a photo spread taken from her grandfather’s Bel-Air estate.

For those unversed, Paris married to venture capitalist boyfriend Carter Reum this Thursday, on the property of her late grandfather, hotelier and philanthropist Barron Hilton.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

The 40-year-old’s wedding dress is a custom design by Oscar de la Renta and features a full-length floral lace design, with a high neckline and sheer veil.

Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony

Her makeup for the event was classic, she sported a nude lip and smoky eye makeup which paired perfectly with her French tip manicure.

 
Paris Hilton, Carter Reum tie the knot on Bel-Air family ceremony


More From Entertainment:

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria

Kanye West gushes over Kim Kardashian amid romance rumours with model Vinetria
Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party

Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber put on eye-popping display as they dance in a party
Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him

Scott Disick's new girlfriend Hana Cross seems happy to be linked with him
Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively

Ryan Reynolds' break from movie career has to do with Blake Lively
Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'

Travis Scott 'wasn't aware of Astroworld deaths until next morning'
Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling

Britney Spears joins fans' campaign for herself ahead of historic ruling
Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character

Lady Gaga shares what it took to get into House of Gucci character
I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci

I only work on things I believe in: Lady Gaga on House of Gucci
Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney

Travis Scott likely to get a ‘millions of dollars’ hit in Astroworld lawsuits, shares attorney
Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here

Beyoncé drops song 'Be Alive' for Will Smith's 'King Richard': Watch Here
Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal

Prince Charles faces heat over his right-hand man's alleged involvement in 'cash for honours' scandal
Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Meghan Markle pays ode to Princess Diana with special bling at Intrepid Valor Awards

Latest

view all