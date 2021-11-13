 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 13 2021
Thomas Markle thanks former aide for revealing Meghan Markle’s truth

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Thomas Markle thanks Meghan Markle’s former aide Jason Knauf for revealing the truth about the Duchess.

Statements made by Thomas Markle regarding former aide Jason Knauf were highlighted by Dan Wootton in an interview with GB News.

There he revealed that Mr Markle feels ‘thankful for it Mr Jason’s truths.

“Finally the truth is coming out and thank god for Jason Knauf,” Mr Wootton reiterated.

“I’d be happy to bring him over here and take him to Sizzler and buy him a steak. And have a nice little dinner together, he’s certainly putting things in the right perspective.”

