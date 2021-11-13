80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia

Representational image.

KAMALIA: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab Thursday night, it emerged on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh.

A vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, said the investigation officer.

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.



People staged a demonstration against the incident. However, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.