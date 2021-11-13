 
pakistan
Saturday Nov 13 2021
By
Web Desk

80-year-old woman subjected to rape in Punjab’s Kamalia

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 13, 2021

Representational image.
Representational image. 
  • An 80-year-old woman was allegedly subjected to rape in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab.
  • A vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman and subjected her to sexual assault, says the police.   
  • People staged a demonstration against the incident, however, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.

KAMALIA: In a shocking incident, an 80-year-old woman was allegedly raped and assaulted by a man in Toba Tek Singh district of Punjab Thursday night, it emerged on Saturday.

According to police, the incident took place at Mauza Khokhranwali, a suburban village in Kamalia area of Toba Tek Singh.

A vagabond, identified as Bilal, son of Bakhtawar, entered the house of the old woman when she was asleep, tortured her by suffocating her with a string, sexually assaulted her and fled the scene, said the investigation officer.

Related items

The Saddar police station, on the complaint of the woman, registered a case and launched a search operation to arrest the suspect.

People staged a demonstration against the incident. However, the area police promised that the suspect would be arrested soon.

More From Pakistan:

PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions

PTI's coalition partners complain of being kept in the dark about important decisions
Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge

Inquiry board recommends reinstating IBA officer sacked over harassment charge
IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure

IMF programme lands in controversy as govt bypasses due legislative procedure
Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’

Top PTI leader warns PDM, media of ‘serious beating’
Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar

Gas supply to be ensured at breakfast, lunch, dinner hours amid gas crisis: Hammad Azhar
Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki

Saudi Arabia to ‘soon’ transfer cash assistance to Pakistan: Nawaf Al-Malki
Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP

Was not in favour of president getting power to remove NAB chairman: AGP
Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary

Pakistan issues 3,000 visas to Indian Sikh pilgrims for Guru Nanak's 552nd anniversary
PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan

PM Imran Khan greenlights transportation of India's wheat to Afghanistan via Pakistan
Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him

Noor Mukadam case: Accused Therapy Works employee claims Zahir attacked him
COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan

COAS Gen Bajwa meets US, China, and Russian diplomats to discuss Afghanistan
Sugar mills' reservations against govt removed, things will normalise soon: association chairman

Sugar mills' reservations against govt removed, things will normalise soon: association chairman

Latest

view all