Turgut Alp of ‘Ertugrul’ thanks Pakistan for love, appreciation

Leading Turkish actor Cengiz Coşkun, who essays the role of Turgut Alp in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, has expressed his gratitude to the Pakistani fans for their warm welcome and love.



Taking to Instagram, Cengiz Coşkun aka Turgut Alp shared stunning photos from his Karachi visit and said, “I want to say thank you #Pakistan for your warm, precious, impressive love and appreciation.”

“I am grateful for every moment that I spent there and for every person that I meet in this journey.

“Thank you all for making me felt like home...İt was a pleasure for me visiting Pakistan. Hope to see you soon again,” he concluded.