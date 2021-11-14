Royal family can sue Netflix over ‘The Crown’, claim lawyers

The fifth season of The Crown is currently being filmed across the UK

The British royal family has now been advised that they can sue Netflix over The Crown, for depicting their family in a negative light.

According to a report, friends of the royals sought legal advice from the lawyers of Queen Elizabeth, and they were told that the Firm can very well sue the streaming giant.

“Friends of the Royal Family sought legal advice. The advice they received would also apply to the Royal Family,” said a source to The Sun.

“Although this is not direct legal advice given to the Queen and her family — they have been made aware of this advice,” they added.

The fifth season of the explosive regal show is currently being filmed across the UK and will be ready for release next year in November.

A source had earlier told the tabloid: “This series will be the most controversial ever. It deals with events that are still incredibly raw for many.”