 
world
Sunday Nov 14 2021
By
Reuters

Russia starts supplying S-400 missile systems to India

By
Reuters

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

A view shows a new S-400 Triumph surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. — Reuters/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo
A view shows a new S-400 "Triumph" surface-to-air missile system after its deployment at a military base outside the town of Gvardeysk near Kaliningrad, Russia March 11, 2019. — Reuters/Vitaly Nevar/File Photo
  • Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems.
  • "The first supplies have already been started," Interfax cited Shugayev as saying on Sunday.
  • The $5.5 billion deal for five long-range missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China, was signed in 2018.

MOSCOW: Russia has started supplying India with S-400 air defence missile systems, Russian news agencies reported on Sunday citing Dmitry Shugayev, the head of the Russian military cooperation agency.

The supplies put India at risk of sanctions from the United States under a 2017 US law aimed at deterring countries from buying Russian military hardware.

Related items

"The first supplies have already been started," Interfax cited Shugayev as saying on Sunday at an aerospace trade show in Dubai.

He said that the first unit of an S-400 systems will arrive in India by the end of this year.

The $5.5 billion deal for five long-range surface-to-air missile systems, which India says it needs to counter a threat from China, was signed in 2018.

India faces a range of financial sanctions from the United States under Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA), which names Russia an adversary alongside North Korea and Iran for its actions against Ukraine, interference in the US 2016 elections and help to Syria.

New Delhi said it has a strategic partnership with both the United States and Russia while Washington told India it was unlikely to get a waiver from CAATSA.

Last year the United Stated imposed sanctions citing CAATSA on NATO ally Turkey for acquiring S-400 missiles from Russia. The sanctions targeted the main Turkish defence procurement and development body Presidency of Defence Industries.

Washington also removed Turkey from a F-35 stealth fighter jet programme, the most advanced aircraft in the US arsenal, used by NATO members and other US allies.

Russia said it had offered Turkey its help in developing advanced fighter jets but no agreement has been reached so far.

"We are still at a stage of negotiations on this project," RIA new agency quoted Shugayev as saying on Sunday.

More From World:

Indian Sikhs set Nov 19 as deadline for Kartarpur Corridor reopening

Indian Sikhs set Nov 19 as deadline for Kartarpur Corridor reopening
UN climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal

UN climate agreement clinched after late drama over coal
In Portugal, it is now illegal for bosses to contact staff outside work hours

In Portugal, it is now illegal for bosses to contact staff outside work hours
New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 68 dead

New prison riot in Ecuador leaves 68 dead
New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens

New Delhi to shut schools, construction sites as pollution worsens
The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China

The Donkey King ready to rule cinemas in China
Trump advisor Bannon indicted for refusing to testify in Capitol riot probe

Trump advisor Bannon indicted for refusing to testify in Capitol riot probe
Hope temporary ceasefire deal with TTP turns into lasting peace: acting Afghan FM

Hope temporary ceasefire deal with TTP turns into lasting peace: acting Afghan FM
Million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO

Million Afghan children at risk of dying amid acute malnutrition: WHO
At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque

At least three killed in blast at Afghan mosque
China resumes trade with war-torn Afghanistan

China resumes trade with war-torn Afghanistan
Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday: report

Biden, Xi expected to hold virtual summit on Monday: report

Latest

view all