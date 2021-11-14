 
world
Sunday Nov 14 2021
Tremors in Dubai, Abu Dhabi after 6.7-magnitude earthquake hits Iran

Sunday Nov 14, 2021

Picture showing the Richter scale.— Pixabay
  • Epicentre of quake was southern Iran.
  • Two earthquakes, measuring 6.2 and 6.7 on the Richter scale, struck Iran on Sunday at 4:07pm.
  • Impact was slightly felt in northern and eastern side of UAE without effect".

Earthquake tremors were felt in Dubai and Abu Dhabi on Sunday after a 6.2-magnitude earthquake hit Iran at 4:07pm local time. 

According to National News, some buildings shook as the tremours hit the two cities, making panicked citizens come out of their homes. 

Aside from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, tremors were also felt in the Northern Emirates, the publication said. 

According to the UAE's National Meteorology Centre, a 6.2-magnitude earthquake was recorded in southern Iran at 4.07pm. One minute later, another earthquake struck Iran which measured 6.7 on the Richter scale.  

Taking to Twitter, the NCM said that the impact was “slightly felt in the northern and eastern side of the country without effect".

It should be noted that the Men's T20 World Cup Final is currently happening in Dubai but despite the quake, the match continued without any interruption. 

