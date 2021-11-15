Pakistan vs Bangladesh: All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed hopes to perform well on Bangladesh tracks

Pakistan’s all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed. Photo: file

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s all-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Sunday said that they would perform well on the slow and spinning tracks in Bangladesh, The News reported.

The Pakistan team will start the tour with the T20 series on November 19. The tour will feature three T20 and two Test matches.

Iftikhar, who joined the national cricket team in Bangladesh, said he was keenly looking forward to the series.



“Usually we get low and slow spinning wickets in Bangladesh. I am keenly looking forward to playing in such conditions. Bangladesh have proved a formidable side at home. We are ready to play our best cricket on these pitches,” he said.

Iftikhar who has come out of a successful domestic season wanted to carry his form into international cricket.

“My efforts would be to make the best use of my domestic form if given the opportunity. Pakistan have been playing outstanding cricket in the shortest version of the game. We hope to show the same powerful cricket against Bangladesh.”

The all-rounder praised Bangladeshis’ interest and love for the game.

“The moment I landed at the airport, everyone started welcoming me. They like cricket, cricketers and try to enjoy the game like anything. We hope to see them enjoying the forthcoming series also.”

Iftikhar has replaced Mohammad Hafeez on the Pakistan team for the Bangladesh tour. Hafeez has pulled out of the tour following the T20 World Cup campaign.

Pakistan team members have started their net sessions in Dhaka from today following Sunday’s rest. Though the visitors mostly stayed at hotels, the majority of them had extensive work out at the hotel gym and light training with the help of trainers.

Meanwhile, local doctor Manzoor Chaudhry has replaced Dr Najeeb Soomro who has been called back by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).