WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

Meta-owned messaging app WhatsApp has introduced a fix for the GIFs bug in its new beta version.



According to WABetaInfo, a website that tracks updates of the messaging app, several users were experiencing an issue after they installed the WhatsApp beta for Android 2.21.23.15 update that reportedly made the text field very large when sending GIFs.

After receiving several complaints, WhatsApp immediately introduced a fix for this issue in the new beta. However, the tracking platform stated that unfortunately, there is no news about fixes for the in-app camera issue, experienced by some beta testers.

“In addition, WhatsApp is enabling the new contact info UI again, because the feature has been temporarily disabled for specific beta testers,” it reported.



If a user is experiencing other issues they can consider submitting a bug report.



“Open WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us, including a description of the issue, and attach a screenshot if needed,” WABetaInfo shared the procedure.

It further added that the user can also tweet about the issue replying under the changelog of the update on Twitter.