Taliban say 'it is our priority is to serve people after restoring independence'

Shaheen says Afghanistan "will compete to become on par with others in the field of security, economy and education."

Says Taliban government prioritises public service and resolution of people's economic issues.

Taliban spokesperson Suhail Shaheen Monday said that the Taliban government prioritises public service and resolution of people's "economic" issues after the "restoration of independence and establishment of Islamic government".

Taking to Twitter, Shaheen said that Afghanistan, under the Taliban regime, will struggle to progress in the field of security, economy, education and development to "become on par with" other countries.

"After [the] restoration of independence and establishment of Islamic government, our priority is to serve people and resolve their economic problems. This country will compete to become on par with others in the field of security, economy, education and development, insha Allah," wrote Shaheen.



Afghanistan was plunged into crisis in August after the Taliban drove out a Western-backed government, prompting donors to hold back billions of dollars in assistance for the aid-dependent economy.

The food crisis, exacerbated by climate change, was dire in Afghanistan even before the takeover by the Taliban, whose new administration has been blocked from accessing assets held overseas as nations grapple with how to deal with the group.

In a meeting of the Troika Plus, hosted by Pakistan last week, the Taliban government in Afghanistan was given a clear message to uphold its international legal obligations, including universally accepted principles of international law and fundamental human rights.

As foreign capitals had complained of distributing humanitarian aid, the Troika called on the Taliban to ensure unhindered humanitarian access, including by women aid workers, for the delivery of humanitarian assistance in Afghanistan to respond to the developing crisis.



The Taliban were also asked to work with fellow Afghans to take steps to form an inclusive and representative government that respects the rights of all Afghans and provides for equal rights of women and girls to participate in all aspects of Afghan society.

In this regard, it was emphasised that access to education for women and girls at all levels is an international obligation and the Taliban were encouraged to accelerate efforts to provide for full and equal access to education countrywide.