Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Pakistani chai-biscuit combo becomes popular in Japan

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Photo: Twitter

  • The combo of chai-biscuit may be a daily routine in Pakistan but it is no less than a feast in Japan.
  • In hundreds of tweets, Japanese Twiterrati share pictures while enjoying Pakistani brand biscuits with tea.
  • A netizen believes that Pakistani biscuits have the power to kill bad press.

ISLAMABAD: Food has no boundaries and food ideas are unstoppable particularly in this fast-paced era.

The combo of chai-biscuit may be a daily routine in Pakistan but it is no less than a feast in Japan where Pakistani biscuits are gaining popularity.

In hundreds of tweets, Japanese Twitterati have shared images while having Pakistani biscuits along with tea.

“Pakistani cumin (zeera) cookies are delicious. Cumin seeds are kneaded into the dough, and it’s a simple but modestly sweet dough, so it’s perfect! I like [sweets with a bit of spice],” said a user.

Suzuki Keiko, another netizen believes that Pakistani biscuits have the power to kill bad press. It’s Pakistani biscuits that should be making the news, she commented.

Mahakara, also wrote on Twitter that “I bought chai, so I ate it with the Pakistani cumin cookie I bought last time. It tastes more like cumin than I imagined! But it goes well with chai!”

