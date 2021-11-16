 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
Adele stages a fan's proposal to his girlfriend during LA event

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Adele has proved that she has got a pure soul as she helped her fan stage grand proposal during her televised concert special on Sunday.

At the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the Essay on Me singer took a local fan, Quentin Brunson, on stage with his soon-to-be-fiancee Ashleigh Mann, who was wearing noise-cancelling headphones and a blindfold.

Not only that, but with A-listers like Leonardo DiCaprio, Selena Gomez, and Lizzo in the audience, Quentin got down on one knee in the middle of the stage to propose!

As the couple began a new, special era in their lives, Adele resurfaced to belt out a cover of Bob Dylan's Make You Feel My Love.

Watch here:


