WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File

Windows users can now install a new application to use WhatsApp through the Universal Windows Platform — different from WhatsApp Desktop — WABetainfo reported Tuesday.

"The app is beautiful and amazing. Note that this app uses multi-device, so it doesn’t need your phone to be connected to the internet to work," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

WABetaInfo also confirmed that WhatsApp was working on a new application to release on macOS Catalyst, which looks "exactly" like the iPad app it mentioned some time back.



Despite having the same interface, the macOS Catalyst app will have some UI improvements — they are needed to use the app correctly on a desktop interface.

However, the release dates for both — macOS Catalyst and the Universal Windows Platform app — are not known.