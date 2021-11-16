 
Sci-Tech
Tuesday Nov 16 2021
By
Web Desk

WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 16, 2021

Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File
Silhouettes of laptop and mobile device users are seen next to a screen projection of Whatsapp logo in this picture illustration taken March 28, 2018. — Reuters/File

Windows users can now install a new application to use WhatsApp through the Universal Windows Platform — different from WhatsApp Desktop — WABetainfo reported Tuesday.

"The app is beautiful and amazing. Note that this app uses multi-device, so it doesn’t need your phone to be connected to the internet to work," the WhatsApp news tracker said.

WABetaInfo also confirmed that WhatsApp was working on a new application to release on macOS Catalyst, which looks "exactly" like the iPad app it mentioned some time back.

Despite having the same interface, the macOS Catalyst app will have some UI improvements — they are needed to use the app correctly on a desktop interface.

However, the release dates for both — macOS Catalyst and the Universal Windows Platform app — are not known.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses
Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy

Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy
Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?

Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?
SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS
WhatsApp to release default message timer today

WhatsApp to release default message timer today
Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting
Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations

Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations
WhatsApp rolls out new interface

WhatsApp rolls out new interface
WhatsApp web gets new features

WhatsApp web gets new features
WhatsApp issues clarification on security code changes

WhatsApp issues clarification on security code changes
US offers $10 mn bounty for DarkSide hackers

US offers $10 mn bounty for DarkSide hackers

Latest

view all