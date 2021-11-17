Snapchat, Spotify, Discord down: users flood social media with memes

— Reuters

Minutes after the news of outages faced by the photo-and-video sharing app Snapchat, instant messaging and digital distribution platform, Discord, and music streaming app Spotify was out, users flocked to Twitter to check its accuracy.

Some users also expressed their dismay over the global outages as many of them seem to be obsessed with the apps.

Here is how they reacted:

Meanwhile, the most affected were Spotify users who expressed how distressed they had become for not being able to use the app.





According to Downdectector, all three apps are down across the globe, including Pakistan as the users reported outages between 10pm to 11pm.