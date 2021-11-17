 
Sci-Tech
Wednesday Nov 17 2021
By
Web Desk

Snapchat, Spotify, Discord down: users flood social media with memes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

— Reuters
— Reuters

Minutes after the news of outages faced by the photo-and-video sharing app Snapchat, instant messaging and digital distribution platform, Discord, and music streaming app Spotify was out, users flocked to Twitter to check its accuracy.

Some users also expressed their dismay over the global outages as many of them seem to be obsessed with the apps.

Here is how they reacted:

Meanwhile, the most affected were Spotify users who expressed how distressed they had become for not being able to use the app.


According to Downdectector, all three apps are down across the globe, including Pakistan as the users reported outages between 10pm to 11pm.

More From Sci-Tech:

Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down in Pakistan

Snapchat, Discord, Spotify down in Pakistan

WhatsApp update brings a new group icon

WhatsApp update brings a new group icon
WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS

WhatsApp reportedly working on new apps for Windows, macOS
WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp fixes text field bug when sending GIFs

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses

WhatsApp introduces new way to help users with their businesses
Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy

Digital Youth Summit 2021: Entrepreneurs, investors highlight potential in Pakistan's digital economy
Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?

Will WhatsApp allow you to hide 'last seen' status from specific people?
SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS

SpaceX launches four astronauts to ISS
WhatsApp to release default message timer today

WhatsApp to release default message timer today
Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting

Facebook parent to take politics, race out of ad targeting
Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations

Twitter Spaces – uniting Pakistani women through powerful conversations
WhatsApp rolls out new interface

WhatsApp rolls out new interface

Latest

view all