Wednesday Nov 17 2021
Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift's ‘All Too Well’

Wednesday Nov 17, 2021

Jake Gyllenhaal is ‘paying no mind at all’ to Taylor Swift’s recently released song All Too Well, reported E!

A huge buzz was created when the Grammy winner allegedly detailed her past relationship with the actor in a 10-minute-long track.

After which, fans have been wondering about Gyllenhaal’s input on Red (Taylor’s version).

However, The Guilty actor seemed unbothered by the scathing lyrics of the single.

The news outlet quoted its source, “Jake has no interest in any of it. He doesn't read gossip or pay any attention to that."

The insider also shared, “"He's living his life and focused on himself. He's ignoring all of the noise."

Meanwhile, the 40-year-old actor was spotted at Hamilton Behind the Camera Awards in Los Angeles on November 13. 

It was his first public appearance after Swift’s second re-recorded album launched.

To fans surprise, the Donnie Darko actor seemed to be in ‘positive spirits’ as he casually chatted with his sister, Maggie Gyllenhaal. 

