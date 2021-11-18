 
pakistan
Thursday Nov 18 2021
Parliament passes bill allowing castration of rapists

Thursday Nov 18, 2021

Photo: file
  • Person castrated is incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life.
  • Instead of castration, rapist should be hanged publicly, says Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed.
  • "Chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister," read the bill.

ISLAMABAD: In a bid to curb rising cases of sexual violence across the country, the Parliament Wednesday approved a bill seeking the chemical castration of habitual rapists. 

The Criminal Law (Amendment) Bill 2021 seeks to amend the Pakistan Penal Code, 1860, and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1898.

“Chemical castration is a process duly notified by rules framed by the prime minister, whereby a person is rendered incapable of performing sexual intercourse for any period of his life, as may be determined by the court through administration of drugs which shall be conducted through a notified medial board,” reads the bill. 

During the session, Jamaat-e-Islami Senator Mushtaq Ahmed opposed the bill and declared it “un-Islamic and against Sharia”. 

He demanded that rapists must be publicly hanged instead of being chemically castrated. 

PM Imran okays law for chemical castration of rapists

Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved, in principle, a law for the chemical castration of rapists on November 24.

The decision had been during a federal cabinet meeting wherein the law ministry had presented a draft of the anti-rape ordinance. The draft included increasing women’s role in policing, fast-tracking rape cases and witness protection.

Stressing that this was a serious matter, PM Imran Khan had said no delay will be tolerated. “We need to ensure a safe environment for our citizens.”

The premier had said the legislation would be clear and transparent with strict enforcement. He had said the rape survivors would be able to register complaints without fear, adding that the government will protect their identity.

Sources had said some federal ministers also recommended public hanging for the rape convicts. But the premier had said castration will be a start.

The federal cabinet had, in principle, approved strict severe punishment for rape convicts.  

