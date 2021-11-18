Taylor Swift drops sadder version of ‘All Too Well’

US singer and songwriter Taylor Swift has dropped even sadder version of the breakup ballad a few days after emotional performance of 'All Too Well (10 Minute Version)’ on Saturday Night Live over the weekend.



Taking to Instagram, the Love Story singer tagged Aaron Dessner and Jonathan Low, saying “One of the saddest songs I’ve ever written just got sadder. Drove up to Long Pond Studios to record All Too Well (Sad Girl Autumn Version) with the besties @aarondessner @heyjonlow.”

The singer also turned off comments for the post.



In her Insta Stories, she uploaded a video clip of the song and announced its release.

Earlier, on the SNL over the weekend, Swift left her fans teary-eyed with the emotional performance of “All Too Well (10 Minute Version)”.